LIVERMORE — Livermore voters approved most of the 51 municipal warrant articles, elected local officials, and voted on three Regional School Unit 73 school budget-related questions at the annual town meeting election held April 29 at the Community Center.

In the only contested race, Tim Cox won a three-year term on the Select Board with 206 votes, defeating incumbent Mark Chretien who received 154. Joshua Perkins was elected to a two-year Select Board seat with 275 votes.

All three Livermore members of the RSU 73 board of directors, Sarah Jamison, Andrew Sylvester, and Holly Morris, were reelected to new three-year terms. Jamison received 281 votes, Sylvester 274, and Morris 258.

Most warrant articles on the town ballot passed. Articles 2 through 6, which dealt with town financial procedures such as interest transfers, borrowing authority, income use, and tax prepayment, each passed by margins of more than 100 votes. Article 4, which allows the town to use departmental and state funds to lower the tax commitment, passed 240 to 98.

Articles related to municipal operations were also approved, including town administration [Article 17, 304 to 54], town charges [Article 18, 207 to 144], and employee retirement [Article 19, 205 to 147]. Road maintenance and infrastructure funding saw continued support: Article 28 for highway capital improvements, 274 to 72 and Article 30 for the highway department budget, 251 to 96.

Some votes were closer. Article 27, funding $3,850 for Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments dues, passed 192 to 150 – the narrowest margin of the day. Social and community service appropriations also saw mixed levels of support. Article 37, which allocated $750 to Safe Voices, passed 197 to 148. Article 38, granting $750 to the Red Cross, passed 230 to 117. Article 39, providing $1,000 to Community Concepts, passed 221 to 122. While all were approved, these measures drew more opposition than many of the town’s core operational budgets.

On the school budget portion of the ballot, Livermore voters cast 166 votes in favor and 201 against the proposed RSU 73 budget. A separate question to continue the budget validation referendum process passed 232 to 132. The question authorizing the district to enter a four-year, $160,000 lease to replace the bleachers in the Spruce Mountain High School gym was defeated 193 to 171.

Despite the results in Livermore, the RSU 73 budget was approved based on combined voting results from Jay, Livermore Falls, and Livermore. The total was 700 votes in favor and 574 opposed.

Residents seeking full election results or copies of the 2025–2026 Town Meeting Warrant may contact the Livermore Town Office.

Copy the Story Link