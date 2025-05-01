A Maine man accused of killing his former cellmate has again been deemed competent to stand trial, despite his refusal to participate in court hearings.

Carl Williams pleaded not guilty to one count of murder after he was accused of assaulting his cellmate, 30-year-old Renaldo Jones, at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham in 2022. Jones was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and died four months after the alleged assault.

Jones had one year left at the prison on theft charges, and his family has said he hoped to make a fresh start upon his release.

Related Inmate dies 4 months after alleged assault at Windham prison

Since then, Williams has been evaluated for competency at least five times. The two most recent reports, in August 2024 and February 2025, show that his mental state is adequate to continue to a trial, and has remained “essentially the same” in that time, psychologist Luke Douglass said during a hearing at the Maine State Prison on Thursday morning.

Prosecutors, doctors and Williams’ attorney met Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy in a conference room at the prison in Warren to discuss the status of the case, which Murphy said may be one of the oldest active homicide cases in the state. Williams did not attend.

“There are times that he’s more competent than others,” Murphy said at the hearing, later adding that the case has been difficult to schedule because of the continued evaluations.

Advertisement

Douglass said Williams seemed alert, coherent and understood the charges against him when he conducted the assessment. Williams also told the psychologist that he’d prefer to not attend the trial, Douglass said.

Related Maine man pleads not guilty to killing his prison cellmate in 2022

His attorney, Henry Griffin, and Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis agreed that the mental evaluations were accurate and Williams’ case should proceed. But Williams has told his attorney that he does not want his competency called into question, and consistently declines to attend court hearings in his case.

The judge said even if Williams refuses to attend his own trial, whether it’s before a judge or a jury, he must be present in person at future pretrial conferences. She said those hearings will be scheduled for the coming months and his case will take priority in Cumberland County Superior Court.

If he is found guilty, Williams could face a sentence of at least 25 years in prison. He continues to be held in a special housing unit in the Maine State Prison.

Related Inmate charged with murder in death of cellmate at Windham correctional center

When Jones was hospitalized, his family traveled from several states to see him for as long as they could. When they returned home, they scheduled Zoom calls with him to watch for signs of recovery.

Relatives described Jones as a man who would stand up for others. They said he was making plans for sobriety after battling substance use disorder that contributed to his time in prison, and wanted to become a licensed wastewater operator like his brother after coming home to Massachusetts.

Copy the Story Link