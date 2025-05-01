Maine’s tax revenues are expected to flatten over the next year and then decline in future years, according to a new projection from the state’s revenue forecasting committee.
The Mills administration said Thursday that the latest forecast is a reminder of the state’s tightening financial environment after years of increasing revenues and state budget surpluses.
The committee announced, following a meeting earlier this week, that it expects state general fund revenues will increase by $24.4 million in the current fiscal year to $5.6 billion, followed by a net decrease of $23.3 million through fiscal years 2026 and 2027.
The projections are consistent with the nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee’s previous forecast from December 2024.
“This report from the Revenue Forecasting Committee reinforces the need for the State to budget responsibly for the coming years, especially given the widespread economic uncertainty of this moment and an unclear outlook on future federal support,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a written statement.
“While we have undertaken necessary steps in Maine to meet our current financial obligations, sensibly planning ahead is now paramount.”
Mills signed into law in March an $11.3 billion baseline two-year budget to ensure the continued operations of state government while the Legislature continues to work on a second part of the budget dedicated to new initiatives and policy proposals.
The baseline budget includes the state’s share of 55% of K-12 education costs, ensures free school meals for all Maine students and maintains municipal revenue sharing at 5%.
It also includes one-time funding to fill a MaineCare gap in the current budget and money to protect Maine forests from the damaging spruce budworm.
Other budget proposals from the governor, including a proposed $1 per pack increase in the cigarette tax, continue to be reviewed.
Looking further out, the latest revenue forecast projects reduced revenues of $2.9 million and $30 million in fiscal years 2028 and 2029 respectively.
The revenue projections are based on an economic forecast from the independent Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission, which recently noted that the state is facing uncertainty around federal policy, tariffs and funding.
The commission has said that if new information becomes available, it may meet again before the next scheduled update on Nov. 1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.