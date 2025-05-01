BOSTON — “Van Gogh: The Roulin Family Portraits” at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is an exhibition about human rapport. A sort of boutique blockbuster — if such a thing is possible — it is devoted to Vincent van Gogh’s portraits of a single family. I came out of it with a full heart not so much warmed as wobbly and exposed, like a freshly shucked oyster.

The exhibition assembles just over half of the Dutchman’s 26 portraits of the Roulin family, comprising the postman Joseph, his wife Augustine and their three children, Armand, Camille and Marcelle.

As usual with Van Gogh, we are dealing here with a creative gush. All the Roulin portraits were made in an eight-month period, stretching from the summer of 1888 until February the following year.

The beginning and end of that period — one of the most famous in the history of art — bracketed Paul Gauguin’s arrival in the south of France (where Van Gogh dreamed the two would build a lasting creative community) and the ghastly event that caused Gauguin to flee, decisively ending their fledgling experiment. After an argument with Gauguin, and evidently heaving with psychic turmoil, Van Gogh cut off a small part of his ear, wrapped it up and hand-delivered the macabre package to a prostitute in a nearby brothel.

Given the sustained state of creative intoxication he was in after moving to Arles, it seems poignant that Van Gogh should choose to spend so much time depicting a family. What, one could legitimately ask, did this lonely man need from the Roulins? The question intrudes on what seems most affecting and almost sacred about Van Gogh’s Roulin family portraits.

What they powerfully register is that other people count for more than the purposes they serve in our own lives, more than (to adopt a hackneyed phrase from therapy) “the needs they meet.” Real rapport, they quietly insist, is never transactional. Joseph Roulin may be dressed in his smart blue government uniform. But Van Gogh presents him as something more than a postman, more even than a loyal friend.

In the same way, Augustine Roulin is more than his wife, more than a mother. Each member of the family, in other words, is put before us with his or her own inviolable quiddity intact. Each is depicted, moreover, with a kind of wild immediacy so that you feel they might wriggle out of their own outlines.

A global industry of kitsch assails our collective yearning for a direct connection with Van Gogh. But you cannot credibly sentimentalize this artist. For all their rich coloration and flushed beauty, his paintings are cussed and knobbly, like the artist himself. He required a lot of care. He was not an easy friend.

But in Joseph Roulin, it seems, he made an excellent friend. The postman and the artist met soon after Van Gogh moved to Arles in the spring of 1888. In the summer, they struck up a conversation over drinks in the local cafe.

Van Gogh, who had endured many weeks of isolation, knew then that he had his model. Roulin had “a head something like that of Socrates,” Vincent wrote to his brother Theo, “almost no nose, a high forehead, bald pate, small gray eyes, high-colored full cheeks, a big beard, pepper and salt, big ears.” A lusty drinker, the postman was “a fervent republican and socialist.” He “reasons very well and knows many things.”

On the day Van Gogh wrote this, Augustine had just given birth, and so Joseph was “in fine feather and glowing with satisfaction.” He hoped, he concluded, that he’d soon get to paint the baby.

Who knows what the Roulins made of the quixotic Dutchman with his strange ideas about art, but they indulged him. He painted baby Marcelle, held up awkwardly by Madame Roulin, toward the end of the year and then four more times in December. He also painted (three times) young Camille, with pensive, downcast eyes, and (three times) the older son Armand, a handsome young man with a hat and wispy mustache.

After experimenting with how to portray Augustine, he embarked on a series of five near-identical paintings. They all depict her seated in a wooden chair against a patterned floral background. Her hands, folded on her lap, hold a looping rope attached to an unseen rocking cradle. Her lips are pursed. Her gravelly face is a ghoulish acid green that somehow works with the rich overall key of dark green and red. She has severely pulled-back hair and an intimidating narrow gaze that’s not in the least maternal.

We tend to associate Van Gogh with landscapes and still lifes. But just before his death, the artist wrote that he was most passionate about “the portrait — the modern portrait.” He loved his Dutch forebears, among them Rembrandt and Frans Hals, for their portraits’ vitality. “A painted portrait is a thing of feeling,” he wrote to his sister, “made with love or respect for the being represented.” He wanted his own portraits to convey the same bubbling sense of life in a new, modern idiom.

“Modern,” for Van Gogh, meant intense, saturated color, compositions inspired by Japanese prints (flat, decorative, often asymmetrical) and a sense of human uniqueness. The almost religious intensity with which Van Gogh captured this selfhood puts me most in mind of the poet Gerard Manley Hopkins’s idea that every living thing expresses its own unique inner life (or what he called “inscape”): “Each mortal thing does one thing and the same:/ Deals out that being indoors each one dwells;/ Selves – goes itself; myself it speaks and spells,/ Crying Whát I dó is me: for that I came.”

Today, in their ornate and heavy frames, Van Gogh’s massively insured paintings look canonical and timeless. But in reality, they are surpassingly odd.

Each has its own precious quotient of awkwardness. Give them a few seconds and something in them reliably surges to life. To my eyes, that thing — whatever it is — is provisional, fragile and vulnerable.

Look, for instance, at the sitter’s hands in the Boston museum’s 1888 portrait of Joseph Roulin. Of the nine portraits of the postman, this was the first and remains the greatest. The subsequent paintings of Joseph show only his bust, usually against a floral background. The Boston painting shows him down to his knees, seated comfortably in a chair, his royal blue uniform singing against a beautiful sky blue background.

One hand rests awkwardly on the chair’s slender arm, the other on the protruding corner of a table. Both are angled in toward the lower center, completing an implied diamond that begins with the diagonals of his forking, bushy beard and continues through his upper arms.

The hands themselves look arthritic and off-kilter. Studied up close, they’re like mini-landscapes – furrowed, undulant, tinged with green and pink. They look like no other hands in the history of art – and yet you don’t doubt for a second that Van Gogh painted them as he saw them.

The curators — the MFA’s Katie Hanson and Nienke Bakker of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which will host an altered version of the show later this year — have spread the Roulin portraits across the show’s sequence of galleries, affording each work ample space but frustrating one’s desire to make direct comparisons. The family works are supplemented by related Van Gogh paintings, works by (among others) Gauguin, Rembrandt, and Hals, as well as Japanese prints, photographs and letters.

The letters, which are presented in a separate gallery near the end of the show, were written not by Van Gogh (justly celebrated as one of the greatest of letter writers) but by Joseph Roulin. As I read them, an unaccountable weight accumulated in my body. It was as if someone were silently slipping stones in my pockets.

Some of the letters were sent to Van Gogh’s family after Joseph visited Vincent in the hospital after his breakdown. (It is telling that while Gauguin fled Arles, Joseph did not abandon his peculiar friend.) After his first visit, he thought Van Gogh was all but lost, and said as much in his letter. But he soon realized his friend was on the mend. All his letters vibrate with compassion, respect and sensitivity.

Roulin’s other letters were written directly to Van Gogh after he was placed in the psychiatric hospital at Saint-Rémy, northeast of Arles.

I don’t quite know why these beautiful letters brought me low. I was not assailed by maudlin thoughts of how, 18 months after painting the Roulin portraits, poor Vincent would be dead. I was struck only by an obvious truth – that friendship, fondness, family affection are more or less all we have. We can and should continually renew them. But we can never truly secure them. They are, after all, mere feelings, constantly in flux, and forever floating apart.

