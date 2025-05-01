Catcher Sophia Bowie continued to swing a hot bat, hitting a home run and a triple and driving in two runs for the Greyhounds (4-0) in a 11-7 win over the Hawks (0-4) in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Bowie, who has homered in consecutive games, also scored twice. Aubriana Bright hit three doubles, scored three runs and knocked in two. Ava Kottmann and Mackenzie Eaton also had two RBI each for Lisbon.

Eaton also struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings.

Emma Sanborn and Charlotte Cyr finished with two hits apiece for Sacopee Valley. Sanborn, Brianna Eastman, Brooklyn Libby and Lily Kick each hit a double.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 16, MORSE 3: Kylie Bellows had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs to lead the Eagles (2-2) in Bath.

Ryleigh French also had two hits, including a triple.

Emma Wallace had two hits for Morse (0-4).

BASEBALL

MORSE 14, ERSKINE ACADEMY 9: Edward Delano hit two doubles, stole two bases and drove in two runs as Morse (1-3) earned their first win of the season against Erskine (0-4) on Wednesday in Bath.

Caden Wells (3 for 3, three RBI), Jackson Murray (2 for 4, four runs) and Caleb Harvey (2 for 4, two RBI) also stole multiple bases for the Shipbuilders.

The Eagles notched an eight-run third inning, but were held scoreless by relief pitchers Eli Sommers (3 1/3 IP, three strikeouts, two walks) and Harvey (1 IP, two strikeouts).

LAKE REGION 12, FREEPORT 0: Brock Gibbons pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Lakers (2-1) shut out the Falcons (0-3) in Freeport.

Gibbons struck out nine and walked two.

Mason Plummer and Noah Peterson each had a two-run single for the Lakers, who managed only five hits but were helped by walks and errors.

LISBON 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: Carson Savoy singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the Greyhounds (3-1) over the Hawks (1-3) in a Class C South game in Lisbon.

Jayden Camp scored twice for the Greyhounds, who prevailed despite being held to four hits. JT Hoyle pitched the final two innings and was credited with the win after Cody Osmond struck out nine over five innings.

Donovan Harvey had two hits and two RBI for Sacopee Valley. Losing pitcher Keegan Thibodeau hit a double.

GIRLS LACROSSE

FREEPORT 13, MASSABESIC 4: Mia Levesque reached the 100-goal milestone for her career as she scored four goals to lead the Falcons (4-0) past the Mustangs (2-2) in Freeport.

Lana DiRusso, another 100-goal scorer, added three goals and three assists. Elsa Klein scored twice, and Emma White, Sophie Simard, Karleigh Costello and Reed Proscia each netted one goal.

Massabesic got goals form Savanna Thyng, Paige Stephenson, Sydney Cyr and Peyton Raymond.

