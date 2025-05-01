BATH — Twice already this season, the Morse boys lacrosse team has seen a large lead slip away, winding up with a tight loss.

Thursday’s game against Camden Hills looked like it was headed toward a similar outcome, until the Shipbuilders decided they weren’t going to let it happen a third time.

Morse took advantage of numerous Camden Hills penalties and player departures to break away in the fourth quarter for a 19-13 win. The Shipbuilders scored the game’s first four goals but were down by two at halftime and tied at the start of the final quarter.

“The energy comes from the sideline,” junior midfielder Austin Wood said. “It’s hard to hype each other up on the field, and the guys on the sideline bringing that energy is what makes that final step in the fourth quarter.”

Junior midfielder Alcide Demers scored six goals for Morse (2-2). Wood, who surpassed the 100 career points mark on Monday, added five goals.

Senior midfielder Alden Howard scored 10 goals for the Windjammers (2-2), including seven in the first half.

Advertisement

How it happened

• Morse used quick passes and screens to race out to a 4-0 lead, but Camden Hills evened the game with four goals in the last 2:26 of the first quarter. The Windjammers stayed neck-and-neck with the Shipbuilders in the second quarter before Howard scored three straight goals to give Camden Hills an 8-6 lead.

• After the break, the Shipbuilders made a change between the pipes, replacing freshman Thomas Totman (three saves) with senior Everett Hunter (eight saves). The spark on defense translated into the attack, as five of the next six goals were scored by the home team, including three with a numbers advantage. Eight of Morse’s goals were scored while playing man-up.

• Tied at 11 to start the fourth quarter, the Windjammers lost two starters — goalie James Kimmett (seven saves) and attacker Barlow Marshall (two goals, two assists) — to a National Honor Society induction ceremony. They were within reach until midway through the quarter, when Morse killed a two-minute penalty and midfielder Peyton James (two goals, two assists) scored off his release.

• The Shipbuilders rang up five straight goals to end the game, as the Windjammers played the final two minutes down another starter, Bridger Witbeck, ejected for multiple conduct calls. Camden Hills was assessed 10 penalties, compared to three for Morse.

Statistical leaders

• Morse: Alcide Demers (six goals, one assist), Austin Wood (five goals), Sawyer Wright (two goals, three assists), Levi Keller (three goals, one assist)

• Camden Hills: Alden Howard (10 goals), Barlow Marshall (two goals, two assists), Cole Nowell (four assists)

Notable quotes

• “We keep doing it to ourselves, where we get up in the beginning, and then we kind of lose the pace. So big talking point for us has been, how to continue that energy throughout the entire game. I think it does come from the leaders, and they’re starting to figure it out.” — Morse coach Cooper Quenneville

Up next

• Morse at Erskine Academy (2-1), 10 a.m. Saturday

• Camden Hills at John Bapst (1-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Copy the Story Link