For most of my seven decades the cry has been to cut taxes for the rich, make deductions, exemptions, loopholes and outright handouts to the rich. The rich will take the money and trickle it on down to everyone with higher wages and benefits.

This trickle down economics is a scam; it has never worked and never will. The rich get the money and the workers get about nothing. How many people have been trickled on? Now both the Maine state government and the federal government are using the same playbook to hand out more welfare to the richest Americans. Currently the richest are among the biggest recipients of government welfare. The richest 10% receive far more in tax cuts (welfare) than does the welfare of the American people. This giant old fraud on the American people needs to stop.

Our rich welfare taxation system has to end; the 90% need help. It is time to stop government taxation welfare for the richest! Stand up! Speak out! Fight back! Now is the time to tax the rich.

Crystal Ward

Lewiston

