BIDDEFORD POOL – Joseph Dana Ferrick Jr., 93, of Biddeford Pool, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025. Born on March 25, 1932, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Joe was the beloved son of the late Esther Ferrick Hickey and Joseph Dana Ferrick Sr.

Joe was predeceased by his cherished wife of 65 years, Audrey Ferrick. He is survived by his son David Ferrick and wife Cindy of Kennebunk; his grandson Andrew Ferrick and wife Meaghan of Biddeford Pool, and his granddaughter Allison Ferrick of Boston. He is also survived by his sister Mary Stabile of Haverhill, Mass., along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends whose lives he touched.

Joe served honorably in the U.S. Army before earning his teaching degree from Salem State University. He later received his masters from the University of Connecticut and his sixth year from the University of Hartford.

He and Audrey made their home in New Britain, Connecticut, where Joe dedicated over 40 years to the New Britain school system as a teacher and administrator. He was an active member of the Sons and Daughters of the First Settlers of Newbury, the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club and served on the New Britain Zoning Board. Joe also enjoyed volleyball and bowling in local teacher’s leagues. He was deeply involved in his son David’s sports and loved teaching him to golf. Joe was a longtime member of Stanley Golf Course in New Britain, Biddeford Saco Country Club in Saco, and the Abenakee Club in Biddeford Pool.

After retiring, Joe and Audrey moved permanently to their beloved summer home in Biddeford Pool. There, Joe continued to lead a full life – golfing and socializing at the Abenakee Club, volunteering at the local hospital where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year, working the voting polls, and serving as a bird counter for the Audubon Society. He was a lifetime blood donor and a communicant of Holy Parish Church.

Joe was a man of great kindness and warmth who never met a stranger. He was known for his generosity, his genuine curiosity about others, and his boundless support for his grandchildren. Affectionately known as “Papa Joe” to their friends, he never missed a school event, club activity, or sports game.

A combined memorial for Joe and Audrey will be held later this summer, in accordance with their wishes to be remembered together.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joe’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Copy the Story Link