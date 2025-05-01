It’s always an interesting sight when successful television directors get a shot at making a feature film. They can get certain pieces right — performances, atmosphere, subtext — while often fumbling the shape and pace of the thing and sometimes its very reason, its *why.*

So it is with “On Swift Horses,” an adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s 2019 novel from Daniel Minahan, whose résumé in series TV includes episodes of “Deadwood,” “Game of Thrones,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “True Blood” and many others. A steamy slow boil of a drama about queerness, sexual and otherwise, beneath the stifling surface of 1950s America, the movie generates a fair amount of heat while hanging some talented actors out to dry.

The pieces, as I said, can be choice. “On Swift Horses” opens in Kansas during the final days of the Korean War, as soldier brothers Lee (Will Poulter) and Julius (Jacob Elordi) have a brief leave during which Lee proposes to his sweetheart Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones). Right away, we can see that Lee is desperate to buy into America’s postwar promises of convention and conformity, while his little brother is a rambler and a gambler and a sweet-talkin’ ladies’ man. All it takes is one shot of Muriel looking at the shirtless Julius lounging on the hood of his car for us to realize she’s a gambler, too.

The action shifts to San Diego, where Lee gets a factory job and saves up for the couple’s dream house while waitress Muriel eavesdrops on the racetrack touts at her diner counter and places bets on their hunches, saving up a secret nest egg of her own. (The money, hidden behind a bedroom mirror, is more symbol than anything else: an escape hatch in waiting, or proof she’s still her own person.) Julius washes up in Las Vegas, where he works the blackjack tables before getting hired by the casino to spot card counters and cardsharps like him.

In the process, he meets and falls reluctantly, then swooningly, in love with Henry (Diego Calva), a dishy Mexican casino worker, just as, farther west, Muriel is being captivated by HER new neighbor, the tough-nosed, independent Sandra (Sasha Calle). Where’s Lee in all this? He’s the Karl Malden of the gang, sweet and straight and clueless until much too late in the game. This constitutes a serious waste of Poulter (“Detroit,” “Warfare,” “The Bear”), a wily wild card of a performer whose eccentricities Hollywood still has yet to fully exploit.

That crucial piece of miscasting leaves “On Swift Horses” running with a limp, which the other actors work hard to conceal. The jury is still out on Elordi (“Saltburn,” HBO’s “Euphoria”), a dreamboat with a young and thirsty fan base — he doesn’t stretch into the role of Julius so much as ease into a comfort zone of smoldering boy-toy eroticism, the character’s furrowed brow the only sign of worry in a guy who knows he’s hot. Calva, one of the few bright lights of 2022’s “Babylon,” is deliriously slinky as Henry, and you can see why he’d send a semi-closeted bad boy like Julius around the bend with lust and love, but while Elordi conveys sexual besottedness, he doesn’t really do passion, let alone the madness necessary for the story’s later chapters.

But that’s par for the course in a movie that, despite being set in some of the hottest locations in North America, never breaks a sweat. Is it because the three main characters are played by two Brits and an Australian, all of them fine actors, none of them seeming like they’ve been within 1,000 miles of Kansas? Or that the calculus of White characters Julius and Muriel being seduced by the “hot-blooded” sexual freedoms of Henry and Sandra feels more than a bit clichéd?

Certainly, the best scenes of “On Swift Horses” center on Muriel, whom Edgar-Jones plays as a bad girl so used to hiding behind the facade of a 1950s good girl that it’s started to stunt her humanity. The actress, who came to prominence in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” and the film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” resembles a more down-to-earth Anne Hathaway, and she plays Muriel in a way that keeps the audience, the other characters and even herself unsure of her own motives. Muriel wants freedom and she wants safety, and if the movie doesn’t make sense of that very relatable contradiction, Edgar-Jones satisfyingly embodies it.

Otherwise, “On Swift Horses” is notable for the stylish eros of its sex scenes — watching Muriel and Sandra woo each other, I was reminded more than once of 1985’s groundbreaking lesbian drama “Desert Hearts” — a terrific score of 1950s White torch singers and Black R&B queens, and a final scene so preposterous as to elicit horselaughs, you should pardon the pun. As a director, Minahan knows his way around a track, but on the evidence of this film, he’s not yet ready to run wild.

Ty Burr is the author of the movie recommendation newsletter Ty Burr’s Watch List at tyburrswatchlist.com.

Two and one-half stars. Rated R. At theaters. Contains sexual content, nudity and some language. 119 minutes.

Rating guide: Four stars masterpiece, three stars very good, two stars okay, one star poor, no stars waste of time.