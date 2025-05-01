Recently President Donald Trump, in his Easter greeting to the nation, could not resist turning it into yet another of his political jabs at President Biden. After his general statement, at the end of his message, Trump again displayed his insecurity and lack of focus by claiming again that Biden was “by far, the worst and most incompetent president.”

Currently historians rank our current president as among the five worst presidents we’ve had, based on his first term (2017-2021). Biden is ranked in the middle of the pack.

So far, in the first several months of his second term in office, Trump is well on his way to surpass his previous mishandling and disruption to our government and way of life. His rashness and absence of decency have thrown us into chaos, uncertainty and distrust of his actions and unqualified appointees (Hegseth, Kennedy, Elon Musk, etc.). If he truly believes Biden was our “worst” president, I suggest he take a good, long look in the mirror, but I believe he will only see what he wants to see.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

