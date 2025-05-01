Meet Tank, a lovable 4-year-old, 90-pound bundle of fun! Once Tank is comfortable with new people, he’ll melt your heart with the biggest butt wiggles! His joyful personality is sure to bring smiles to your home. Tank is house trained, has nice leash manners, knows basic commands like “sit” and “paw,” and is currently learning his “touch” cue. Due to his large size, he’d likely be best suited for a home with older children. Tank has also been a bit selective with other dogs, so Tank may prefer to be an only dog, and introductions to new dogs should be slow and careful. If you’re looking for a sweet, fun-loving companion who will shower you with affection once he has settled in, Tank just might be the perfect fit. For more information, visit MidcoastHumane.org or call the shelter at (207) 449-1366. Courtesy of Midcoast Humane
