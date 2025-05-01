TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead with a three-run homer in the eighth inning, Daulton Varsho had a solo shot, and the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Thursday night.
Toronto trailed 2-0 through six innings before Varsho connected off Tanner Houck in the seventh, his second homer in two games. Varsho was activated off the injured list Tuesday after missing the start of the season while recovering from right shoulder surgery.
Mason Fluharty (2-0) retired all four batters he faced, and Yimi Garcia finished for his second save.
Toronto won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from April 15-18.
Guerrero erased a 2-1 deficit with a 404-foot drive to left field off Justin Slaten.
Slaten (0-2) took the loss for the second straight game, spoiling Houck’s strong start.
Houck allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He walked none and struck out six. The Red Sox have lost his last five starts.
Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and matched a season high with eight strikeouts.
Boston’s runs came on a bases-loaded double by Alex Bregman in the fifth.
Key moment
Nathan Lukes hit a one-out single in the eighth and Bo Bichette doubled over the head of Wilyer Abreu in right field. Guerrero followed with his fourth homer of the season.
Key stat
The Blue Jays are 3-0 when hittting two or more home runs. They hit a season-high three in Wednesday’s 7-6 victory.
Up next
Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (2-0, 3.27 ERA) is expected to start against Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.18) on Friday.
Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.62 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 4.21).
