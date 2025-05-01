TORONTO — Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler returned to Boston on Thursday to have tests on his sore right shoulder and won’t start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, manager Alex Cora said.
Rookie Kristian Campbell was scratched from the series finale against the Blue Jays in Toronto because of right rib discomfort, the Red Sox said. Rob Refnsyder came in to play left field and Jarren Duran moved from left to center.
Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA in his six starts since signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox last December. He allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to beat Cleveland last Saturday, his third straight winning start.
Before joining Boston, Buehler won two World Series titles in seven seasons with the Dodgers.
Cora said right-hander Brayan Bello will start in Buehler’s place when the Red Sox return home Friday to begin a three-game series against Minnesota. Bello is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts since being activated off the injured list because of a strained shoulder.
Campbell is batting .301 with four homers and 12 RBI in 29 games. He signed a $60-million, eight-year contract with Boston on April 2, less than a week after making his big league debut.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.