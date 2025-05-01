TORONTO — Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler returned to Boston on Thursday to have tests on his sore right shoulder and won’t start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, manager Alex Cora said.

Rookie Kristian Campbell was scratched from the series finale against the Blue Jays in Toronto because of right rib discomfort, the Red Sox said. Rob Refnsyder came in to play left field and Jarren Duran moved from left to center.

Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA in his six starts since signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox last December. He allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to beat Cleveland last Saturday, his third straight winning start.

Before joining Boston, Buehler won two World Series titles in seven seasons with the Dodgers.

Cora said right-hander Brayan Bello will start in Buehler’s place when the Red Sox return home Friday to begin a three-game series against Minnesota. Bello is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts since being activated off the injured list because of a strained shoulder.

Campbell is batting .301 with four homers and 12 RBI in 29 games. He signed a $60-million, eight-year contract with Boston on April 2, less than a week after making his big league debut.

Copy the Story Link