REGION — Voters in Jay and Livermore Falls approved the almost $25.97 million Regional School Unit 73 budget on Tuesday, April 29, with those from Livermore opposed.

Results were 345 to 197 in Jay in support and Livermore Falls 189 to 176 in favor. Livermore’s vote was 201 to 166 against.

Voters considered approving the budget as a whole, keeping the budget approval process of a public meeting and initial vote followed by a validation vote at the polls, and funding bleacher replacements at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

Jay and Livermore Falls voters approved all three measures while those in Livermore only supported keeping the same budget approval process. Results for the budget approval process were 399 to 140 in Jay, 230 to 131 in Livermore Falls and 232 to 132 in Livermore.

On April 10 voters from the three towns overwhelmingly approved all 21 warrant articles relating to the proposed RSU 73 budget.

For the four-year, $160,000 lease agreement to replace the bleachers, Jay voted 357 to 186 in support and Livermore Falls 191 to 171 in favor. Livermore voters were opposed 193 to 171.

Each town on April 29 also conducted municipal elections and its annual town meeting by referendum vote.

Doris Austin, Livermore Falls town clerk, said 171 people had cast ballots at 1:30 p.m., which included 21 absentee ballots. She noted voting had been steady earlier; there was typically a lull in voting around that time and picked up again later in the afternoon.

A little after 2 p.m., Jay Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said 260 ballots had been cast with 70 by absentee ballot.

RSU 73 directors elected were Shari Ouellette, Tanya DeMillo and Christina “Tina” Riley from Jay; Michelle Moffett and Ava Moffett from Livermore Falls; and Holly Morris, Sarah Jamison and Andrew Sylvester from Livermore.

