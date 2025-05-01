Mikey Romero singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, Ronald Rosario added a two-run single, and the Portland Sea Dogs won for the seventh time in eight games with a 5-3 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Romero drove in automatic runner Caden Rose with a one-out single to center. After walks to Jhostynxon Garcia and Blaze Jordan loaded the bases with two outs, Rosario made it 5-2 with another single to center.

Earlier, Romero broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the seventh. The Fisher Cats, though, tied it in the eighth on a home run by Charles McAdoo off reliever Jack Anderson (1-1).

Hayden Mullins, making his first start for the Sea Dogs since being promoted from Class A Greenville, struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, four walks and one run.

Portland opened the scoring in the third inning on a triple by Rose and a single by Karson Simas. New Hampshire’s Robert Brooks tied it with an RBI single in the fifth.

