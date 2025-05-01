I want to share a personal story and explain why I proudly support Sen. Susan Collins, even though we don’t always agree.
When my father was dying of cancer, his insurance company denied him a critical treatment. We were devastated. In desperation, I contacted Sen. Collins’ Augusta office, not knowing what to expect. Her team immediately stepped in and worked with CMS. Within just three days, the treatment was approved. That care gave my father precious time he would not have had otherwise. I will be forever grateful.
This wasn’t about politics. It wasn’t about party. It was about people. And, in that moment of need, Sen. Collins and her team didn’t hesitate. They helped us when no one else would.
That’s why I stood up recently and said without hesitation that I proudly support Sen. Collins. Do we agree on everything? No. But leadership isn’t about always agreeing. It’s about trust, action and doing the right thing when it counts. She has proven that time and again.
In a political world that often feels cold and calculated, Sen. Collins shows heart. She listens. She acts. And for my family, that made all the difference.
Shane Reitze
Fairfield
