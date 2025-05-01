Thank goodness for X. Fang. Her new picture book, “We Are Definitely Human,” is a breath of fresh air that serves to underline what has been so sadly lacking in the avalanche of recent children’s books dealing with our national culture war issues — namely humor. A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that the market for these books may have reached saturation point, but in my opinion there is always room for a book that uses humor.

Don’t misunderstand me: I fully appreciate the need for children’s books tackling diversity and immigration (as Fang’s does). The need to make newcomers to this country feel welcome is greater than ever. But books on this subject have a strong tendency toward the earnest. They are usually serious, often poignant. Or they may be joyful or light-hearted. But they are seldom — in my experience — funny.

So Fang’s delightful take comes as a refreshing surprise. The overall message — be kind to strangers — is unmissable whatever your age. The bigger picture she paints is a touching one of humanity at its best, and the smaller picture is full of sly, pointed jokes that adults will recognize and children will simply absorb.

When a spaceship crash lands in a remote farming community, its crew of alien creatures goes looking for a way to repair it. The family they stumble across are named Li — not exactly Old MacDonald’s farm, and not a coincidental choice of surname by author/illustrator Fang, herself a native of Taiwan. Yet the Lis call everyone “y’all” like any good Southern family.

The extraterrestrials are a timid lot, a cross between E.T. and Bigfoot as imagined in “Me Write Book,” (from the Bigfoot Series by Graham Roumieu). Like E.T. these guys are adorable, but in a distinctly alien way, with big-eyes, blue skin and “hard-to-describe” rounded bodies. And like any alien who comes here without proper papers, they are desperate to conceal their identity.

The first words out of their mouths when they encounter Farmer Li are, “Hello. We are DEFINITELY human.”

Li exchanges a long look with them. “Okay,” he replies finally. “If you say so.” He then proceeds to offer them a place to sleep and help repairing their “car,” because “he was a kind human, and he did what kind humans do. He offered to help.”

Much childish humor comes from the illustrations, as Fang depicts the aliens who have no idea how to do simple things like sleep (on top of or under the couch?) or eat (put cereal into or on top of the head?). These visual jokes are mined from a rich vein of what might be called extraterrestrial comedy, from “My Favorite Martian” to “Mork & Mindy,” and they are sure to get giggles from young readers.

What had me really laughing out loud, though, was the aliens’ attempt to impersonate what it is to be human, which are somehow both funny and sweet. When asked where “y’all” are from, they hesitate. “Europe,” they say at last. And what do “y’all” do there? “I make business,” says one. “I play sportsball,” offers another.

Midcoast Maine visual artist X. (aka Susan) Fang surely knows what it feels like to be a stranger in a strange land. According to her book jacket bio, which describes her as “DEFINITELY human,” she was “born on the Earth Planet…in a land called Taiwan,” raised in Georgia, and “now lives in a strange and mysterious place called Maine,” where she “enjoys very human things like breathing and eating the foods.” This is her second picture book. (The first, was “Dim Sum Palace.”)

Fang manages to pack many different morals into this slim story, wrapping them in such lovely light gauze that you never feel you’re being lectured to or sermonized at. On the contrary, you want more of whatever it is. So do the aliens. As the story ends, the community having repaired their “car” for them, the visitors leave. But “wherever they went, they would remember kind humans and do what kind humans do — offer to help those in need.”

“Yep,” concludes Farmer Li, watching the “car” vanish in the sky. “DEFINITELY not from Europe.”

Amy MacDonald is a children’s author and freelance writer who lives in Portland and Vinalhaven. She may be reached at AmyM781@gmail.com.

