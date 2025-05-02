As the mayors of Portland and Auburn, we enthusiastically support LD 30 — a bill that would transform an unused rail corridor into a vibrant, 26-mile walking and biking trail connecting our two cities. The Casco Bay Trail isn’t just about repurposing railroad tracks — it’s about building a stronger, healthier and more connected Maine.

The corridor, known as the Berlin Subdivision, runs from Portland through northern Cumberland County before reaching Auburn. It is publicly owned and hasn’t seen freight train service since 2015. Today, it presents a unique opportunity in community building.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS Mark Dion is the mayor of Portland. Jeffrey Harmon is the mayor of Auburn.

LD 30 would transform the rail corridor into the Casco Bay Trail, a multi-use path for walking, running, biking and recreation. The Portland–Auburn Rail Use Advisory Council concluded that the proposed trail is the highest and best use of the rail line at this time.

Legislative approval is required before a publicly owned rail line can be used for something other than rail. LD 30 is that approval. It authorizes MaineDOT to move forward with planning a future pathway that benefits our communities today, while preserving the corridor for potential rail service tomorrow. The Legislature’s Transportation Committee voted to pass this initiative, and the full Legislature is expected to decide on the measure in the coming weeks.

Economically, trails bring real dollars into local businesses. The nearby Eastern Trail has resulted in annual economic impact valued at $44 million. The Casco Bay Trail’s financial assessments anticipate the infusion of $3.5 million to $5.3 million into the local economy arising from trail-related spending from users — cyclists stopping for coffee, families out for lunch, outdoor enthusiasts visiting from other regions.

Recreational trails also present added health promotion benefits for recreation consumers by providing a safe, accessible way to exercise, commute or just enjoy the outdoors. Trails, by their very nature, can play an important role in Maine’s carbon reduction efforts and lessen the prominence of cars in our ability to access recreational opportunities.

This proposed trail does not block the possibility of passenger rail service. In fact, it keeps the rail bed intact and preserved. MaineDOT has studied the use question and found that commuter rail service on this line is not currently feasible or eligible for federal funding.

From Portland’s growing trail network to Auburn’s new infrastructure investments on Route 202, the Casco Bay Trail would connect both our cities along a path of forests, fields and river crossings — testimony to the idea that quality of space is key to expanding the quality of life in both cities. Approximately 15,000 people live within a half mile of the corridor. Imagine how much more vibrant our communities could be with this shared resource in place.

Both city councils have endorsed the Casco Bay Trail, and we’ve heard overwhelming support from our residents and business leaders who see the value in moving forward. We urge the Maine Legislature to join us in saying yes to this vision, and yes to our willingness to connect our two cities in a very human way that could not have been imagined until now.

This is our chance to turn the past into the future. It’s a generational opportunity to create a natural asset that should really matter to all of us, built on a human scale, where kids can ride their bikes, neighbors can catch up and visitors can get a feel for what makes this part of Maine so special. Let’s decide to make the most of what we already have.

Let’s build the Casco Bay Trail now.

