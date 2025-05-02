The April 24 Press Herald article regarding the use of traffic cameras at construction sites to slow traffic had some appalling comments regarding personal privacy. Our country has gone nuts and common sense has been lost by many.

It’s fairly obvious that everyone speeds higher than the posted rate through construction zones. Anyone who tries going the posted speed limit could easily be the next casualty. Cameras are everywhere now: Toll booths, parking lots, entrances to public buildings, drones and throughout retail stores. Having them in a construction zone just makes sense. Many states have them at every traffic light and punish those who ignore red and yellow lights with hefty fines. That is as it should be.

Driving a car is not a God-given right but a privilege that is hugely abused. Cameras are a good answer to all motor vehicle law enforcement. When nabbed for being a jerk, it’s hard to argue our way out of it. My guess is that if a family member lost their life in a construction-related accident, they’d quickly be on the other side of that argument.

One thought I might add is to deactivate the signs and speed when no construction is present at night, weekends and other times when no workers are present as in school zones, 15 mph when students or buses are present.

Calvin Brown

Litchfield

Copy the Story Link