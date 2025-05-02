I was at the Hands Off! demonstration on a recent Saturday and was happy to see so many speaking out against the attempted overthrow of our system. With all the signs and speeches, however, I heard no really useful instructions on how to affect the administration’s actions. What legal actions can an individual take? What offices are the most responsive to influencers and how?

How can we influence our elected officials to take the steps they are empowered with to refute the attack on the legislative branch? How do we best use the power of the people?

I beg local politicians who care about citizen input to organize the providing of information to the public that will actually help us make an impact. I would happily work with them to organize such an effort. President Trump and others are not going to respond to shouting or gatherings. What economic and public steps can we take to address the criminal takeover of the government? Please.

Penny Altman

South Portland

