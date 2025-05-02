Over 70 years ago, Sen. Margaret Chase Smith bravely chastised Sen. Joseph McCarthy for his rabid anti-Communist crusade that destroyed countless innocent lives, with no evidence beyond accusations and innuendo. We remember and honor her courage and spine of steel, for which she paid dearly in the Senate.
Now, as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk demolish American democracy like a wrecking ball inside a china shop, where is Maine’s Susan Collins? All we’ve seen so far is her occasionally wringing her hands while feigning “deep concerns” over what’s transpiring. But she has done this while still voting to approve unqualified Trump nominees to positions of incredible power and influence, ignoring that the Senate’s powers include advise with “consent.” But when is she going to stand tall and tell Donald Trump that he is destroying America and the democratic principles upon which our nation was founded?
Sen. Collins has significant power as a senior member of the Senate and could have tremendous influence should she find courage to speak out. Can she do so? She knows that what is taking place is not what America is all about.
Collins should consider that courage is contagious. Sen. Murkowski has already taken one step forward by admitting fear of potential retaliation. But what is required for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing!
In 20 years, Mainers will still remember and revere Margaret Chase Smith for her courage. Will Susan Collins be so remembered, or will she be a mere footnote in history?
Robert Nelson
Clinton
