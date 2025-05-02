Set times for the inaugural Back Cove Music and Arts Festival in Portland were announced by organizers Friday.

Lord Huron will be the final act of the festival’s first day on Saturday, Aug. 2, while Jack White will cap off the entire festival on Sunday. Both shows are scheduled to end around 10 p.m.

The festival will be held in Portland’s Payson Park, in the residential area of the Back Cove neighborhood. Organizers have said the event could bring 10,000 to 12,500 people to the park each day.

It’s the biggest music festival featuring national acts on city land since the Mumford & Sons “Gentlemen of the Road Stopover” in 2012. That one-day festival brought some 15,000 people to the city’s Eastern Promenade.

There are a total of 21 acts scheduled to play the event on two stages. The festival is being organized by GoodWorks and Shore Sound Entertainment, both based in Connecticut.

The Saturday schedule for the festival’s Baxter Stage includes: Pihcintu at 1 p.m.; Crowe Boys at 2:15 p.m.; Cimafunk at 3:45 p.m.; St. Paul and The Broken Bones at 5:15 p.m.; and Thee Sacred Souls at 7:15 p.m.

The Longfellow Stage schedule on day one includes Maine Academy of Modern Music at 12:30 p.m.; Weakened Friends at 1:30 p.m.; Sarah Kinsley at 3 p.m.; Griffin William Sherry at 4:30 p.m.; Andre 3000 at 6:15 p.m. and Lord Huron at 8:15 p.m.

The Sunday chedule for the Baxter Stage includes: Oshima Brothers at 1 p.m.; The Greeting Committee at 2:30 p.m.; Chance Pena at 4 p.m.; Margo Price at 5:30 p.m. and Lucy Dacus at 7:30 p.m.

The Longfellow Stage schedule on day two includes Maine Academy of Modern Music at 12:30 p.m.; Eliza McLamb at 1:45 p.m.; Madi Diaz at 3:15 p.m.; Ripe at 4:45 p.m.; Turnpike Troubadours at 6:30 p.m. and Jack White at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets and the complete schedule are available at backcovefestival.com/schedule.

