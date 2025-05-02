• Opening Fall 2025: 96 brand new units available in 12 unique floor plans that can be customized and tailored for your lifestyle

• Dynamic community amenities, including high-speed internet, co-working space and rooftop lounge

• Carports with EV charging available; walk to restaurants, stores and town center amenities

• Visit crossstreetcondos.com to see details and contact the Scoville Foley Team at Signature Homes Real Estate Group

What if there were a place where everything you loved was right outside your front door? If you lived just steps away from a thriving town center surrounded by the unspoiled beauty of nature? Could you experience foodie paradise or world-class culture in a charming Maine neighborhood?

These dreams are unfolding right now in a one-of-a-kind place called The Downs, Scarborough’s first town center. Cross Street Condos are an exceptional new project poised at the gateway, with 96 residences composed of 12 different unit designs split between two, four-story buildings with elevators. Units will have one, two or three bedrooms, one or two bathrooms and range from 682± to 1,244± SF.

On the ground floor, residents can enjoy a dynamic co-working space, a community room for gathering and gaming, and a lounge area with TV, all overlooking the courtyard. Use the exclusive rooftop lounge, an indoor/outdoor spot with sweeping views, for hosting intimate parties or elevated, everyday game nights with neighbors. Further elevating the standard of modern living, Cross Street Condos has high-speed internet in its association fee, with easy access in private and common areas. A dedicated app will help you explore local businesses, access community services or connect with fellow residents

The Downs is a place where you can aspire to live the life you’ve always dreamed of, and Cross Street Condos is a place to sink your roots and then branch out. Reserve your slice of Scarborough’s future today and live it up at The Downs.



