Two of Maine’s musical power couples – Don and Cindy Roy and Erica Brown and Matt Shipman – join forces in Side by Each. The quartet with deep Franco-American roots will perform in concert at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk on Sunday, May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Side by Each show is part of the long running Concerts in West K! series, produced by Mousam River Music in collaboration with the Brick Store Museum. The museum is located at 117 Main St. in Kennebunk.

According to a news release, Don and Cindy Roy’s music (fiddle, piano, and step-dancing) goes back to their respective families who hailed from Quebec and the Canadian Maritimes. In 2018, they were awarded a prestigious National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts as leading exponents of Franco-American traditional music in Maine.

Brown began studying fiddle with Don Roy when she was 8 years old. She has developed into a virtuosic fiddler and singer whose music meshes seamlessly with that of her mentors. In addition to her mastery of Franco-American music, she and husband, Matt Shipman, (guitar and bouzouki) also pursue a career in bluegrass and country music. They lead the Bluegrass group Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection; the trio, Darlin’ Corey; and the country swing band, Haggard & Cashed.

Don Roy’s and Brown’s fiddling is supported by rock-solid accompaniment from Cindy Roy (piano) and Shipman (guitar). Cindy Roy’s step-dancing and podorythmie (rhythmic foot-tapping while playing piano) add a unique dimension to the group’s sound. Traditional and original songs round out the group’s offerings.

The concert will be held in the Brick Store Museum’s Dane Street Program Center. Admission to the concert is $25 per person. Advance tickets or reservations are advised.

For tickets, visit brickstoremuseum.org/calendar. For reservations by email, paul.wells@mousamrivermusic.net.

