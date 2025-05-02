Wes Piper made a leaping grab on a line drive to left and doubled off the runner at first to end the game as Greely kept its unbeaten record intact with a 1-0 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Class B South baseball game Friday in Cumberland.

Wyatt Soucie led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole second and scored on a single by Ben Kyles for the game’s only run.

Gehrig Donnelly pitched a complete game, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking two. He also had a pair of singles for the Rangers (5-0).

Brady Inman of Cape Elizabeth (3-2) also went the distance, allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one.

FREEPORT 10, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9: Ben Bolduc connected for a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Falcons (1-3) held on to defeat the Patriots (2-3) in Freeport.

Liam Emmons smacked a solo homer, Will Brown hit a two-run double, and Bolduc, Jacob Cass and Dylan Meinert each had two hits for Freeport.

Advertisement

Isaac Dunn homered and Carter Davis had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

SOFTBALL

KENNEBUNK 7, WESTBROOK 2: Julia Pike was 3 for 4 with a home run and a double and struck out eight in four scoreless relief innings as the Rams (3-1) beat the Blue Blazes (4-1) in Westbrook.

Pike opened the scoring with a home run in the top of the first.

Westbrook’s Avery Childs answered with a two-run double in the bottom of the first, but Kennebunk took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Kourtney Brask’s three-run homer.

Paige Williams added two hits for the Rams.

Advertisement

GORHAM 15, FALMOUTH 0: Maddy Leeper allowed no hits in her first varsity start as the Rams (5-0) beat the Navigators in a three-inning game in Gorham.

Leeper, a freshman, struck out five and walked two.

Gorham scored 10 runs in the first inning, four in the second, then invoked the mercy rule with a run in the third.

Lily Tukey helped fuel the offense with two doubles. Abby Buckelew, Adyson Hutchins and Sawyer VonderHaar each collected a single, a double and two RBI.

BIDDEFORD 7, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Leadoff batter Jaylah Trottier was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBI, sparking the Tigers (2-1) to a win over the Red Riots (0-5) in South Portland.

Madi Roy and Gabby Smith each helped out with two hits. Roy also was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one run over five innings.

Advertisement

Maegan Berry had two hits and a run scored for South Portland.

GREELY 14, CAPE ELIZABETH 10: Mia Stewart had three hits and three RBI, CJ Gorham also drove in three runs, and the Rangers (5-1) rallied from 4-0 and 10-7 deficits to beat the Capers (0-5) in Cumberland.

Quinn Simpson had three hits, an RBI and three runs scored for the Rangers, who scored five runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Elsie Maxwell led Cape Elizabeth with three hits and two RBI. Abigail Proctor, Rylie McIntyre and Molly McKibben also drove in two runs.

WELLS 14, YARMOUTH 12: Savannah Tardiff drove in six runs with four hits, including a home run, Delani Brown added three hits and four RBI, and the Warriors (3-4) outslugged the Clippers (2-2) in Wells.

Drea Rideout led Yarmouth with three RBI and four hits, including a home run and a double.

Advertisement

YORK 14, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Piper Catanese had two hits and four RBI, Hannah Cleary recorded three hits and three RBI, and the Wildcats (5-0) outslugged the Raiders (1-3) in York.

Sarah Orso hit a homer and a double and finished with three RBI. Maran Robinson also drove in three runs.

Hannah Murray had three hits for Fryeburg.

OXFORD HILLS 11, MT. ARARAT 1: Kyeria Morse and Karyssa Morse each hit an RBI double as the Vikings (4-1) beat the Eagles (0-5) in six innings in Paris.

Gigi DeVivo added an RBI single.

Kyeria Morse pitched four innings, allowing one hit with strikeouts, six walks and one hit batter.

Advertisement

Emma Graffam had an RBI double in the fifth for Mt. Ararat.

ST. DOMINIC 10, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Maddie Andrews pitched a three-hitter and Sophia Franciose drove in four runs, leading the Saints (3-1) to a six-inning win over the Seagulls (0-2) in Auburn.

The Saints ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Emily Andrews helped paced the offense with three hits and two runs scored. Franciose and Piper Croteau also scored twice.

Andrews notched seven strikeouts and walked four.

Hannah Webber, the losing pitcher, recorded two hits for the Seagulls.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Advertisement

CHEVERUS 15, SOUTH PORTLAND 5: Sophia St. John tallied six goals, Sydney Brunelle added five, and the Stags (5-1) cruised past the Red Riots (1-4) in South Portland.

Cheverus also got two goals from Sophia Tamulevich and one each from Zoey Radford and Olivia Vigue.

Lauren Steady led South Portland with two goals. Cassidy Clyde, Sydney Knaide and Cara Inman were the other goal scorers.

KENNEBUNK 17, PORTLAND 2: Anna McCarron tallied five goals, Camdyn Keenan had three goals and five assists, and the Rams (4-0) stayed unbeaten by defeating the Bulldogs (1-3) in Kennebunk.

Helen Kennie added two goals and two assists. Julianna Urban also scored twice, and Alexandra Foy, Ellie Nunan, Natalie Elia, Adelyn Pitchforth and Sofie Olson all had one goal.

Sophie Knoll scored both Portland goals.

Advertisement

GREELY 5, YORK 3: Kacie Lord scored three times as the Rangers (1-3) beat the Wildcats (1-5) in York.

Jane Flynn and Kaia Perkins also scored for Greely. Liv Clark made nine saves.

Sophia Luchette had a goal and an assist, while Ava Fontaine and Ella Neiverth also scored for York. Piper Schambach stopped 11 shots.

GORHAM 10, FALMOUTH 3: Piper Forgues paced the Rams (3-0) with three goals in a win over the Navigators (3-2) in Gorham.

Logan Doughty and Kennady Peary each added two goals, and Londyn Wright, Natalie Miner and Haylie Nicely also scored. Gorham goalie Madison Tibbals made eight saves.

Falmouth got two goals from Bridget Jacobsen and one from India Sullivan.

BOYS LACROSSE

PORTLAND 17, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Andy Marvin, Matt Frost and Louis Thurston combined for 13 goals and nine assists as the Bulldogs (4-1) rolled past the Rangers (0-3) in Portland.

Marvin finished with six goals and two assist. Frost had four goals and two assists, and Thurston collected three goals and five assists.

Copy the Story Link