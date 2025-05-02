The Seashore Trolley Museum announced that it is opening its heritage railway and full museum campus for its 86th season on Saturday, May 3. The world’s first and largest electric railway museum will be open weekends in May, and Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from June 1 through the end of October.

Experience history in motion through interactive trolley rides aboard the museum’s heritage electric railroad, which once served as a portion of Maine’s Atlantic Shore Line Railway (1902-1927). Tickets on regular admission days include unlimited trolley rides, which take approximately 40 minutes and cover 3.7 miles.

Patrons are invited to check out several outdoor exhibits and trolleys displayed in three carhouses. Visit the Restoration Shop and view trolleys currently being restored back to their former glory by museum staff and volunteers. Subway cars, locomotives, buses, a switching tower and other interesting artifacts are also on display around the museum’s grounds.

The Museum Store offers several locally-made gifts to choose from. Guests are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy one of several picnic areas across campus. The campus and trolley rides are also dog-friendly.

Explore one of Maine’s largest HO-scale model layouts at Seashore Trolley Museum. The museum has constructed a new building to house the Maine Central Model Railroad, donated by the Beal Family of Jonesport. The exhibit is also included in the price of general admission when the entire museum campus is open, and the building will be open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays in May from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, is also Maine Day at the museum. Residents of Maine get in for $2.07; all youth (from all states) ages 16 and younger will be admitted free. On Sunday, May 4, the museum is celebrating May the Fourth Be With You Day (Star Wars Day). Patrons are invited to dress as a favorite Star Wars character to get free admission. Purchase tickets at the door to get the Maine Day and/or Star Wars Day admissions discount.

Other special admission days in May include free admission for mothers on Mother’s Day (includes mothers of pets), Dress Like a Conductor Day (youth ages 16 and younger who dress like a conductor get free admission), and Military Appreciation Days on May 17, May 24 and May 25, with free admission for all active military personnel and veterans.

The museum hosts several family events during the season, including Dino Trolley (June 28, 29; Aug. 9, 10), Moxie Day (July 13), Pumpkin Patch Trolley (13 dates in September and October), Trolleyween, and Christmas Prelude Trolley Rides (Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14). Daniel Tiger, from the PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, will also be visiting on Saturday and Sunday July 26 and 27.

For more information or purchase tickets, visit www.trolleymuseum.org.

