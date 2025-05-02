Federal funding for Maine Sea Grant has been restored.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration informed the University of Maine that it was reinstating all $4.5 million in federal funding that it had previously cut from Maine Sea Grant, according to the group’s website. The 20-person program provides support to the state’s fisheries and other players in Maine’s coastal and marine economies.

“The groundswell of support for Maine Sea Grant and the stories that have surfaced about its incredible impact on our state’s working waterfronts have been extraordinary and effective,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy in a release that credited Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, with leading the effort to save the program.

Begun in 1971, Maine Sea Grant conducts coastal workforce and business development, marine science education and outreach, fisheries management research, and provides technical assistance to help working waterfronts prepare for storms, sea level rise and climate change.

In 2023, Maine Sea Grant estimated its programs helped generate $23.5 million for the state economy.

NOAA’s decision to terminate funding for Maine Sea Grant drew criticism from Maine’s elected leaders and the fishermen that rely on the program. Maine’s program was the only one of the 34 nationwide sea grant programs to be affected.

In its termination letter, NOAA said Maine Sea Grant was “no longer relevant to the focus of the Administration’s priorities and program objectives.” But it came a week after President Donald Trump and Gov. Janet Mills clashed over an executive order targeting transgender student athletes and after Trump publicly threatened to cut off all federal funding to the state.

“This vital funding for Maine Sea Grant is not a cost,” said Cape Elizabeth lobsterman and marine biologist Curt Brown. “It is an investment in the future of Maine’s coastal industries and communities, an investment that has paid dividends for decades.”

After facing intense criticism for the cut, NOAA announced in early March it would release unspent funds from the first year of the original four-year award and renegotiate the remaining three years of funding. The renegotiated award announced this week mirrors the original four-year agreement.

Although the total funding remains the same, it is unclear if Maine Sea Grant will have to change its work or its focus to change to fall in line with the Trump administration’s priorities. NOAA staff have been told to search existing grants for terms like “climate science” when evaluating which programs should be cut.

Ferrini-Mundy singled out Collins for her “relentless advocacy” on behalf of Maine Sea Grant, but all of the congressional delegation has spoken up to support its work and criticize Trump for targeting a university program that has nothing to do with transgender student athletes.

This story will be updated.

