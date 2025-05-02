Gov. Janet Mills ordered flags in Maine to be flown at half-staff Sunday, marking the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The annual memorial service, which is being held in Maryland this weekend, honors firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the prior year.

“Every day, firefighters and first responders risk their lives to protect our communities,” Mills said in a written statement. “As we honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, let us renew our commitment to preventing fires and protecting lives.”

Mill’s flag order follows President Donald Trump’s Thursday proclamation of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend as May 3 and 4.

