BRUNSWICK — Chemistry has been key to the Mt. Ararat girls lacrosse team’s high-scoring offense so far this season. That was evident Friday against Brunswick.

Senior attacker Evelyn Goudreau scored eight goals, and three Eagles had multiple assists in a 13-8 win over Brunswick at Bowdoin College.

“Maintaining our composure while we’re on attack has really helped us, especially after losing a lot of our defense (from) last year,” Goudreau said. “It’s been really great to see our attack and midfield really step up and come to the game, ready to play.”

Mt. Ararat (5-0) reached double-digit in goals for the fifth time in five games. Friday was also the fourth game the Eagles have held their opponent under 10 goals.

“The team just trusts each other,” Mt. Ararat coach Brittany Vogt said. “They trust each other to back each other up. Whenever the other team’s attack has it, our defense just really uses each other, communicates really well. When one girl has to go (cover the) cutter, they know that their other teammate is going to back them up.”

Sophomore midfielder Madison Neault led Brunswick (3-3) with two goals and two assists. Six other players scored for the Dragons.

How it happened

• Mt. Ararat and Brunswick took turns getting to the net in the opening six minutes before Neault found senior attacker Lauren Labbe on a man-up situation to give the Dragons a 3-2 advantage, their only lead of the game. The Eagles tied the game shortly after, capitalizing on a numbers advantage for a goal by Logan Norton (one goal, one assist).

• The Eagles started to pull away in the second quarter with long offensive possessions. Mt. Ararat led 6-4 going into the halftime break, and 10-6 after the third quarter. Brunswick, playing its third game in four days, closed the game with goals by junior attackers Eva Kousky and Nataleigh Cantrell.

• Goudreau scored six of the Eagles’ last eight goals, including five straight after feeds from senior midfielders Islah Godo, Avery Beal (four assists) and Lydia Hiltz. “In our practices, we really try to get everyone touches on the ball and get everybody confident to play,” Vogt said. “You really see that on the field.”

Statistical leaders

• Brunswick: Madison Neault (two goals, two assists), Kyra Fortier (one goal, one assist), Evie Hatrick (four saves)

• Mt. Ararat: Evelyn Goudreau (eight goals), Lydia Hiltz (two goals, three assists), Islah Godo (two goals, two assists), Abby Pinard (three saves)

Notable quotes

• “When you get down like that, when you’re down by six and there’s three minutes left, you can get into that mindset, ‘Well, this is it.’ But they didn’t. They continued to fight. They pressured out, they supported each other, the bench got loud, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to have had that game with.” — Brunswick coach EmaLeigh Mathy

• “We’ve had a lot of new girls, who this is their first time playing lacrosse on our varsity starting lineup, and they are doing a great job. It’s just working on those basic skills, staying tight on defense, communication, that’s what we really emphasize, and composure. ” — Mt. Ararat senior midfielder Lydia Hiltz

Up next

• Brunswick vs. Lewiston (0-4), 5 p.m. Monday

• Mt. Ararat at Lincoln Academy (3-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday

