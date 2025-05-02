GEORGETOWN – Donald Larrabee Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 1, 2025 surrounded by his family at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick.

Donald (Don, Donnie) was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Brunswick, the fifth of Clement D. and Annie L. Wilson’s six children. He grew up on their farm on the corner of Mere Point and Maquoit Roads in Brunswick. They kept chickens and cows on the farm, as well as a bull that Donald proudly rode. In the summer, Donald and his friends would often go camping for days at a time. He often joked that his parents never knew where they were. This would be the start of a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors.

In 1952 after graduating from high school, Donald joined the Navy serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed several positions on the naval vessel USS Northampton, including electrician’s mate and projectionist for the ship’s theatre. When his tour ended in August 1955, he was offered the opportunity to travel the world on another ship. But the pull of home was strong, and he returned to Brunswick. He began working at Coleman’s Research Farm in Brunswick during this time. Donald met and married Lilla Elaine Gerow on September 8th 1957. While working at Coleman’s Farm, he was approached and asked to go to Georgetown to oversee a chicken business for a couple of weeks. He asked Lilla if she wanted to go to Georgetown and raise chickens, and her response was a resounding yes. So began their life in Georgetown which was to span over sixty years. Eventually, Donald expanded his commercial laying hen business into a 17,000 square foot cage house for over 40,000 hens. In addition to the egg business, the Georgetown farm came to include dogs, cats, parakeets, geese, a small herd of milking cows, pigs and even a bull, though this bull struck fear into the heart of any brave soul who ventured too close to its pasture. Donald was road commissioner for Georgetown, did site work for new construction in the area, sold loam from his fields, and served as selectman for Georgetown. Donald was also a private pilot who flew out of Wiscasset. In the early 1990s, Donald helped his brother Bob construct a house in sections that would be transported to Dixmont for one of Bob’s daughters. The two men worked well together, and so the next year they did it again, this time building a house for Donald and Lilla down by their pond, which they moved into during the summer of 1991. In 1995, after leasing the “old farm” to Woodex Bearing Company, Donald sold the property to them. After the sale, Donald continued his close relationship with the folks at Woodex, walking over to the shop most mornings to have coffee with them. Donald was also a lifelong hunter and hunted well into his seventies. Years later, Donald was approached by The Nature Conservancy about his land, which was near both Reid State Park and land owned by the Maine Audubon Society. His love of nature and open space convinced him that selling the larger portion of his land to them would protect it forever. So, he sold them over 150 acres, though retaining walking privileges for life as it was his daily habit to walk the land with his dog.

Donald and Lilla had no children, and he was predeceased by his wife on April 10, 2021. He was also predeceased by sister Gertrude E. (Wilson) Catlin (Brunswick), and brothers Kenneth E. Wilson (Gardena, Calif.), Maurice F. Wilson (Brunswick), Robert E. Wilson (Brunswick), and Clement D. Wilson, Jr. (Saugus, Mass.) He is survived by three nieces and four nephews: Sharon A. Wilson-Barker (Dixmont); Deborah J. Wilson (Durham); Cynthia S. Wilson (Brunswick); James W. Catlin and his wife Lorraine, (Florida); Stephen A. Catlin (Brunswick); John D. Wilson and his wife Sandra (Woonsocket, R.I.).; Robert E. Wilson (Dayville, Conn.), brother-in-law Kenneth and sister-in-law Joanne Gerow (Woolwich) and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Teddy and Sandy Gerow (Phippsburg) with whom he was very close. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews: Tara M. Barker (Camden); Caitlyn E. Barker (Dixmont); Hayley M. Barker (Bowdoinham); Tyler R. Bruce (Bowdoin); Tiffany D. Bruce (Richmond); Janelle M. Dunn (Florida), Tana J. Catlin (Florida); Jamie A. Chanthabouly (South Carolina); Barry J. Catlin (Harpswell); Sonya A. Wilson-Thomas (Attleboro, Mass.); and Sally A. Wilson-Lopez (Pawtucket, R.I.). Additionally, he is survived by many great great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Mooring Bed and Breakfast in Georgetown on May 3, 2025, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald Wilson to the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department,

P.O. Box 199,

Georgetown ME 04548.

