BOWDOIN – Katherine Elizabeth “Betty” Small, 96, of Bowdoin, passed away surrounded by love.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carroll Small. Betty leaves behind her sons, Raymond Small of Melbourne, Florida, and Daniel Small of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Larry and Michelle Braley of Lisbon; John and Sarah Ryder of Milford; and Meghan Small of Farmingdale; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Ethan and Grace Braley, and Caleb and Ella Ryder.

Betty lived a quiet and independent life and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, including the many kind neighbors who offered friendship and support over the years.

Family and friends are welcome to attend Visiting Hours from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. At 12 p.m., a funeral ceremony will be held at Brackett Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Betty’s final resting place, West Bowdoin Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting http://www.brackettfh.com .

