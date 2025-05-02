CASCO – Kathleen “Kathy” Fitzpatrick, 58, of Casco, died in the comfort of her home with her family by her side during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 26, 2025.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1966, in Westbrook, the daughter of Philip and Juliette (Tanguay) Doughty. She attended local schools graduating from Westbrook High School. Kathy attended Andover College and earned an associate’s degree.
Kathy married, Jeremiah “Jerry” Fitzpatrick on Aug. 5, 2000, in Portland. They made their home in Casco in 2003. She worked at MaineHealth as a pharmacy technician since 2017. Kathy enjoyed her family, her friends, going to her parents’ camp in Naples, and baking for the family during the holidays. She also enjoyed dancing, music, and scary movies.
Kathy is loved by her husband, Jerry of Casco; her two children Matt and Hannah of Casco; her father, Philip of Portland; siblings, Paul of Gorham and Peter of Raymond, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Juliette.
A time of memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at http://www.hallfunerhome.net.
