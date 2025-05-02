DURHAM – Marcia Lynne (Jarvis) McGee, 73, of Durham, and Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, after a long illness while holding the hand of her loving husband. Marcia was born April 25, 1952, in Waltham, Mass., the daughter of Antonio and Carol Ann (Wellman) Jarvis.

Marcia graduated from Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Mass., in 1970, then went on to graduate from Cape Cod Community College in 1972.

Marcia married Francis William McGee III (Ranny) on June 1,1974, at Saint Matthias Church in Marlborough, Mass. Marcia and Ranny celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last summer, an incredible milestone that reflected the depth and strength of their enduring love for one another. Their marriage was one of strong devotion and Ranny stood faithfully by her side until she passed peacefully into heaven.

Marcia retired as Vice President and Director of Jarvis Appliance in Wellesley, Mass., in 2017. The business was founded by her late parents, and two of her siblings continue to run the family business. Marcia spent her entire career focusing on customer service, devoting her time and energy towards helping people and giving individual attention. Her devotion towards others continued long into her retirement after becoming a certified Lay Minister in the United Methodist Church. Marcia volunteered countless hours to her church and community. She enjoyed visiting parishioners, leading bible studies, and creating and facilitating the Caring Circle and the Prayer Tree at the United Methodist Church. She was on the steering committee of the Little Sparrows clothing closet of the Nazarene Church, started the New Mainers Ministry Team, and was a member of the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council.

Marcia loved gardening, sewing, reading, genealogy, and cherished moments spent with her family. She found endless joy in the companionship of her beloved French poodle, Murielle, whose loyalty and playful spirit brought warmth and laughter to every aspect of her life. She had a strong religious faith and always encouraged her loved ones to seek the best in life. A deeply positive person, Marcia approached everything with optimism, hope, and joy. Even in her final moments, she held onto her faith and trust in God. Marcia spent over six years volunteering at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine — a place she would later share with her family during her final days on this Earth. On Marcia’s 73rd birthday, she shared the following words with her loved ones, reflecting on her faith, love and beautiful memories of Gosnell.

“This place is my reward for being a good and faithful servant. You can all rest assured that I am in my happy place. I just want you [to] never feel unhappy that I ended up in a hospice, because this is exactly where God meant for me to end up. I love each of you unconditionally, and I am so grateful that we will have these times of laughter together, because what better way to celebrate my life.”

Remaining to cherish Marcia’s memory are her beloved husband Francis William McGee III; her three sons, their wives, and her grandchildren: Francis Matthew McGee (Matt), his wife Carol (Nitchie) McGee, their children John, Catherine, and Thomas McGee. Ryan Anthony McGee and his wife Kara (Moulton) McGee, and their children Benjamin Moulton, Bailey, and Allie McGee. Todd William McGee and his wife Nicole (McQuade) McGee, and their children Lily and Declan McGee.

Marcia leaves behind her four siblings, their spouses, and children: Rick and Mei Fong (Maggie) Jarvis, Tony and Ellie Jarvis, Nancy (Jarvis) and Tim Dunn, and Barbara Jarvis. Her brother-in-law Terry McGee and former sister-in-law Sharon McGee, their son Chad McGee, his wife Lauren McGee, and their children. Marcia is also survived by her closest lifelong childhood friends, Leslie Emmetts Flemming, Jeanne Weber Connolly and countless other treasured friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 6th at 12 p.m., at Brunswick United Methodist Church 320 Church Road, Brunswick, ME 04011. The funeral will directly follow the visitation at the same location at 1 p.m. A graveside memorial service will be held directly following the funeral, for Marcia’s immediate family. Tuesday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery, with Clergy officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com﻿

Memorial donations in Marcia McGee’s memory may be directed to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House 11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074. Envelopes are available and may be sent to Brackett Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

