SACO – Ruth (Manning) Foss, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away April 25, 2025, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Her final days were spent peacefully surrounded by her daughters.

Ruth was born in Biddeford, on May 10, 1937. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Bernadette (Fournier) Manning, her beloved husband of 60 years, Jonathan Foss (married April 4, 1959) and her sisters, Jeanette Perreault, Dolores Caron, Rita Doran, and Carol Manning, At just 4’10”, her life was a testament to the Manning family crest and motto: “To be, rather than to seem.” She lived this principle every day, quietly and selflessly caring for her family and friends. Her life was a testament to her gentle strength and unwavering devotion.

She raised six resilient and independent daughters: Julia Foss-Smith (Steve), Karen Murray (Larry), Kimberly Foss, Robin Foss – Dutremble (Shawn), Kelly Foss-Root (Christopher), and Kerry Mariello (Rico). Her family expanded to include 14 cherished grandchildren: Tyler Smith (Katelyn), Hannah and Grace Farrington, Abbey Mayo (Brandon), Alicia and Emma Dutremble, Morgan Warren (Gabe), Erin Ruocco (Christopher), Natalie Smith, Anthony, Gino, and Mia Mariello, Avery and Savannah Root; and two great-grandchildren, Olive and Atlas Smith, with three more great granddaughters on the way. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. While she often described herself simply as a “housewife,” her impact was far greater. Her love for her family was boundless, evident in her countless acts of caring. Like her handmade quilts, she provided protection and warmth to the people in her life when they faced challenges. She responded with steady support – a phone call, a visit, or her famous “Memere Soup.” She was the village, quietly building a strong foundation of love and resilience for her family. One of her favorite songs, “My Favorite Things,” perfectly captures the simple joys that brought her happiness: the company of her daughters, laughter of her grandchildren, the warmth of the beach, quilting with her friends, breakfast outings, and a Jameson nightcap. She was a dedicated local sports fan (especially Field Hockey) who cheered on her kids and grandkids games; so loyal in fact that her final words being; “is there a game today?” Even facing the challenges of dementia in her later years, her generous heart shone through, bringing laughter and comfort to those around her.

We want to express our utmost gratitude to The Landing of Saco Bay and Hospice of Southern Maine. These dedicated professionals provided comfort, compassion and dignity to Ruth in her final year/days. Their impact on our family is immeasurable.

Visitation will be on May 7, from 5-7 p.m., and a funeral service on May 8, at 11 a.m., at Cote’s Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Maine Agency on Aging, 30 Bara Road Biddeford, ME 04005 or Hospice of Southern Maine 390 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074

