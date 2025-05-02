BRUNSWICK – Sherry Hilton passed away April 10, 2025, of COPD at Midcoast Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends.

Born on June 11, 1965 to Anne and Everett (Skip) Cunningham.

Sherry worked mainly in the healthcare profession and made many friends over the years.

She is survived by her mother, Anne Cunningham, brother Eddie Cunningham, her children, Jessica Bourgoin, Erika Hilton and Joshua Hilton. Granddaughter Annabella, Ellison and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her companion Russel Myatt and his son Brady.

The family would like to thank Dr. Caitlin Welch and the nurses in the ICU for all her excellent care.

A celebration of life is to be announced.

