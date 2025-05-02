BRUNSWICK – Sherry Hilton passed away April 10, 2025, of COPD at Midcoast Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends.
Born on June 11, 1965 to Anne and Everett (Skip) Cunningham.
Sherry worked mainly in the healthcare profession and made many friends over the years.
She is survived by her mother, Anne Cunningham, brother Eddie Cunningham, her children, Jessica Bourgoin, Erika Hilton and Joshua Hilton. Granddaughter Annabella, Ellison and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her companion Russel Myatt and his son Brady.
The family would like to thank Dr. Caitlin Welch and the nurses in the ICU for all her excellent care.
A celebration of life is to be announced.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.