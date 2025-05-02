SOUTH PORTLAND – Shirley M. Sawyer, 87, formerly of Alfred passed away Monday April 21, 2025. She was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 25, 1938 the daughter of Maxwell and Edna Rickards Quimby.
Shirley graduated from Scarborough schools and was a homemaker for many years. Shirley then did administrative work for Dr. Roy. After a short stint working at AMHI, she finished her career with the Department of Transportation.
Shirley enjoyed dancing and spending time with the family at their camp in Holeb.
She was predeceased by her husband Theodore, two sons, Jeffrey and John and two grandchildren, Kimberley and Christopher.
Survivors include three sons, James Sawyer of Lyman and wife Michelle, Donald Sawyer of Scarborough and partner Darlene and Raymond Sawyer of Midway Park, N.C., a daughter Patricia Jalbert of Waterboro and her husband Kevin; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful people of Pinnacle at South Portland and Compassus Hospice Care for the loving and compassionate care of our mother.
A memorial service will be held Saturday May 10, 2025 at 1 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton.
Reception to follow at the funeral home.
Spring burial at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.
