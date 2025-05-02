KINGFIELD — A public hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at Webster Hall, 38 School St., will give residents of Kingfield, New Portland and surrounding townships an opportunity to weigh in on sweeping proposed changes at the regional Transfer Station.

According to an announcement from town officials, the Transfer Station will no longer accept waste from commercial haulers or construction and demolition debris from contractors. A commercial hauler is defined as any entity collecting and disposing of solid waste for a fee, and a contractor includes individuals or businesses hired to perform services such as remodeling, landscaping or roofing.

“Contractors are responsible for the proper disposition of all waste generated by them in the practice of their profession,” the notice states. Construction debris includes materials such as wall board, metal conduits, mattresses, fencing and carpeting.

A new system for issuing Transfer Station stickers is also being implemented. All residents eligible to use the facility, those in Kingfield, New Portland and nearby unorganized territories, must obtain a new sticker through their town office. Proof of residency or property ownership will be required.

The first sticker is free, with a maximum of two per household. Replacements are available in limited situations at no cost; otherwise, a replacement fee of $10 applies. Town officials will maintain a database of sticker numbers, and station staff may check vehicles to verify proper usage. Stickers are expected to be available after July 1, with a recommended acquisition deadline of Dec. 31, 2025.

The burn pile at the Transfer Station will remain closed pending further review. Officials cite extensive regulations, including prohibitions on certain materials and requirements for ash testing and storage as reasons for keeping it closed.

The board is also considering designated Bulky Waste Days, during which residents could dispose of large items like mattresses, recliners and wooden furniture for a fee. “Instead of paying $5 for a queen-size mattress you may be paying $45,” the notice reads. A detailed fee schedule will be made available at town offices, online, and at the station.

The changes aim to improve compliance with state regulations and ensure equitable cost-sharing for disposal services. Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to attend the May 15 hearing to learn more.

