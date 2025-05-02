BOSTON — Rafael Devers broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Friday night as Triston Casas appeared to sustain a serious left knee injury.
Casas left the game due to a lower-body injury in the second inning and was replaced by Romy Gonzalez. The 25-year-old first baseman fell awkwardly while trying to beat out a slow roller up the first-base line and was carried off on a stretcher.
Boston’s David Hamilton finished three hits and two stolen bases, while Alex Bregman homered as part of a two-hit night. Gonzalez doubled home a run as part of a three-run eighth.
Bregman homered in the first inning, his eighth of the season, to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Jeffers hit a solo shot for Minnesota in the top of the third. Louis Varland (1-3) took the loss after allowing back-to-back hits in the seventh.
Boston starter Brayan Bello gave up a run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings and was replaced by Justin Wilson (1-0). Two pitches later, Edouard Julien was caught stealing second to end the inning, and Greg Weissert took over for Wilson to start the eighth.
The Red Sox finished with 13 hits and have recorded at least 10 hits in a game 11 times this season — all wins.
Key moment
In the seventh, with runners on second and third, the Twins summoned left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe to face Jarren Duran and Devers, both lefties. After Coulombe got Duran swinging for the second out of the inning, Devers hit a two-run single that put Boston up for good.
Key stat
Red Sox starters have six consecutive quality starts, the club’s longest streak since 2017.
Up next
The middle game of the weekend three-game series is scheduled for Saturday, with RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.13) scheduled to start for the Twins against Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-0, 2.45).
