RJ Schreck was 3 for 4 with a home run, and Ryan Watson pitched seven scoreless innings Friday night to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 8-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats broke the game open with five runs in the fifth off reliever Christopher Troye, stretching their lead to 6-0. The rally included RBI singles by Peyton Williams, Cade Doughty and Dasan Brown.

Blake Wehunt started for the Sea Dogs and allowed one run on two hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Blaze Jordan foiled New Hampshire’s shutout bid with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the ninth.

