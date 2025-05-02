The city of South Portland has promoted Lea Duffy to economic development director. Duffy has served as the city’s economic development specialist since 2024 and, according to a news release, was promoted to director effective April 28. She replaces William Mann, who recently resigned.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve South Portland. It is a community that I have quickly grown to love,” said Duffy in an email. “I look forward to supporting existing businesses as well as the positive growth of our commercial sector.”

According to the news release, Duffy brings years of diverse experience to her new role with the city. A former business owner, project manager, and architect, Duffy has a wealth of experience working to develop, design and run successful business projects. This includes 14 years as a project manager/designer for Sante by Design, LLC, and 11 years of experience as owner and operator of Sante Hospitality, LLC, both based in Oregon. Duffy also served as an architect for various firms in Washington state for nearly 18 years, assisting clients with designing and permitting various commercial projects.

Her interest in local economic development grew out of her previous experience, leading her to Gorham’s Economic Development Department in 2023 and then to the city of South Portland. Her passion and talent for supporting business owners as they seek to start new businesses, expand, and relocate — coupled with multifaceted work experience — positions her to continue to grow South Portland’s role as one of the state’s top economic hubs.

“Lea has without a doubt proven her economic development know-how and leadership abilities since starting with the city last year,” wrote South Portland City Manager Scott Morelli. “Every person I have spoken with — whether it be a business owner, Economic Development Committee member, community member, or staff person — has had nothing but high praise for her work. She has brought new energy and exciting ideas to the department, and I look forward to the positive impact she and her team will have working with key stakeholders to support and grow our business community here in South Portland.”

Duffy, according to the news release, was selected from a field of 35 applicants to lead the Economic Development Department. The city will soon begin advertising to fill the position that she vacated. The Economic Development Department is comprised of two employees and is funded by tax revenues generated from the city’s various Tax Increment Financing development districts. In fiscal year 2025, it has an annual operating budget of $355,419. Duffy will be paid an annual salary of $100,971.

From health care to retail, marine operations, technology, hospitality, foodservice and more, South Portland is home to a diverse array of businesses of all sizes. In 2024, South Portland businesses generated nearly $1.4 billion in taxable sales, the third most in the state behind only Portland and Bangor.

Copy the Story Link