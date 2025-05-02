York County Commissioner Justin Chenette has been named Maine County Commissioner of the Month for May 2025 in honor of his public service by Spirit of America Foundation’s Maine Chapter.

Chenette, according to a news release, was elected commissioner in 2022 and served a term as the commission’s vice chair. As the first millennial and openly LGBTQ+ individual ever elected to the York County Commission, Chenette led the effort to pass the first ever Pride Proclamation in the county’s history.

On the commission, he played a pivotal role in investments for substance use recovery and first responder training by committing funds and directing the start of construction for two state-of-the-art centers using American Rescue Plan Act money. He also supported efforts for the county to operationalize a regional dredge to protect coastal communities.

“The work we do at the county level is meaningful and impactful,” said Chenette in the news release. “I share this recognition with my fellow commissioners in our efforts to ensure county-level government provides real leadership on big issues like coastal erosion, homelessness, substance use recovery, and public safety.”

Aside from the commission, Chenette serves as a state appointee on Maine’s Right to Know Advisory Committee, is an executive committee member of the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, and visits youth groups to promote civics education.

Chenette created the Chenette Scholarship Fund, which has awarded nearly 30 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors over the past decade who have demonstrated civic-minded leadership in their communities.

He previously served as a member of the Maine House of Representatives from 2012-2016 and of the Maine Senate from 2016-2020, representing the Saco area. At age 17, he became the first student member of the Maine Board of Education.

Maine Spirit of America is a chapter of Spirit of America Foundation, an organization promoting community service. For more info, visit spiritofamerica.website.

