The 35-pound piece of metal that crushed a car in the Casco Bay Lines parking lot didn’t fall from an airplane, but was instead launched from the water.
Cam Malette, a 21-year-old deckhand for Casco Bay Lines, was notified by a coworker on Wednesday night around 10 p.m. that the back windshield of his Volkswagen Jetta had shattered and the frame was dented. He arrived in the nearly empty parking lot to find a heavy metal rod about the length of his forearm smashed into the hatch.
Malette then called his cousin, a Portland police officer, and they theorized the rod could only do that much damage if it fell from the sky.
They weren’t too far off.
The piece of metal broke off of a nearby tugboat, which was docked on the other side of the Maine State Pier, and flew over the building to land on Malette’s car, according to Malette and a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA determined it was part of a tie-down cleat on the boat. Malette said his boss called him while he was working this morning and told him one of the vessels at Portland Tugboat was missing a piece from its chocks, which matched the weathered, yellow-painted rod he found on his car.
“It does seem more likely that would’ve been the culprit,” Malette said.
