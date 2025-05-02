BENTON — Thirteen students traveling in a school bus were taken to Waterville hospitals Thursday night after they reported feeling ill.

Fairfield-Benton Fire & Rescue Chief Travis Leary said Friday his department got a call at 10:21 p.m. about a bus pulled over on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in which students had possibly been exposed to antifreeze. He and his crew and about a dozen area ambulances headed to the scene, near the Kennebec River Bridge, he said.

“We ended up transporting 13 total, for various ailments — headaches, some nausea, stuff like that,” Leary said.

They were taken to Thayer Center for Health and Northern Light Inland Hospital, both in Waterville, he said.

Because of the number of patients needing help, it was considered a mass casualty incident, according to Leary.

Officials were not able to ascertain what, exactly, occurred to cause the students to feel sick. Leary said they tested for carbon monoxide and got no readings. There had been a small antifreeze leak from the bus.

He said the bus was one of two from what someone at the scene said was Edward Little High School in Auburn. The person said the students had been at a track meet and the buses were taking them back home when the incident occurred, he said. Those in the second bus did not report feeling ill, he said.

Everyone got out of the bus and waited on scene for another bus to arrive to pick them and their belongings up, and by that time, it was just before midnight, Leary said.

About six firefighters from Fairfield-Benton responded, as well as a Delta Ambulance, three Waterville Fire Department ambluances, two ambulances each from Winslow, Clinton and Sebasticook Valley Hospital, and one from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Leary said. He said two emergency medical personnel were on each ambulance. The Sebasticook Valley ambulance had been stationed at Inland, he said.

Leary said he didn’t know how the patients fared after being taken to the hospital.

A call to Superintendent Susan Dorris of the Auburn School Department was not immediately returned Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

