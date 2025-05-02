The sole homeless shelter in York County is shutting down because it can no longer cover the cost of running its programs.

The York County Shelter Programs in Alfred laid off 20 of its 70 employees on Thursday and is working with other agencies to try to find new housing for the 65 people still staying at the shelter. The decision to suspend operations comes as shelter providers across the state push for additional state funding to cover the cost of operating homeless shelters.

Kelli Deveaux, spokesperson for the board of directors of the nonprofit agency, said the decision to close is “gut wrenching,” especially as the need for shelter services grows.

“Despite our collective efforts, and the gracious support of many donors, volunteers and partners in York County, the challenges faced by the organization have become insurmountable,” she said.

The leaders of the program, along with directors of other shelters, have been trying to raise the alarm about the lack of funding for homeless shelters and other services. Emergency shelters in Maine receive $7 per night per bed in state funding, although a recent study by MaineHousing found the actual cost per bed is $102 per night.

That widening gap must be covered by fundraising donations, an increasingly difficult task, Deveaux said. The York County shelter has an annual budget for $5 million.

Advertisement

“We are in a financial situation in which it is impossible to cover even basic expenditures,” Deveaux said.

The board has not yet decided if the organization’s food pantry will continue operating. The pantry feeds about 6,000 people each month and provides special food distributions for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that proposes a $5 million annual increase to the state’s Emergency Shelter and Housing Assistance Program, used to help cover operating expenses and services at 40 emergency shelters around the state. The increase would bring state funding to $19 per bed nightly cost.

The program has been flat-funded in the state’s general fund at $2.5 million since 2016. Shelter providers say the increase in funding is needed to sustain operations amid rising costs and the state’s persistent housing crisis.

Diane Small, executive director of the Sanford Housing Authority, testified in support of the bill, telling legislators that “a stable shelter network is essential for our work.”

“Without adequate emergency shelter options in York County, many individuals and families will have nowhere to go. This would lead to increased homelessness on our streets, greater strain on hospitals and first responders, and additional pressure on an already overburdened housing system,” she said. “Our ability to help people transition into stable housing depends on having a functioning shelter system that ensures individuals are safe while we work to secure them permanent housing solutions.”

Advertisement

Deveaux said the board knows the closure will leave a gap in services in the county and hopes it can reopen at some point with additional funding and partnerships.

“The primary concern for all involved was how do we best support our clients with what can be an incredibly difficult notification that can be absolutely anxiety causing, especially when they’re already in very precarious circumstances and in need of our support,” she said.

There are currently 37 residents in the adult shelter, 16 in the family shelter and 12 at Layman Way, a recovery program run in partnership with the county. The shelter program is working with York County Community Action, Caring Unlimited, Sanford Housing Authority and United Way of Southern Maine to find alternative housing for residents.

Deveaux was not able to say exactly when the programs will shut down because the board and staff are still working to determine next steps.

York County Shelter Programs was established in 1980 and serves approximately 650 people facing homelessness each year. In addition to emergency shelter, the program combines support services for mental health, substance use treatment and employment training to help people move into affordable housing in the community.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link