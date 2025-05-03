I had to read a recent column twice to make sure it wasn’t a satirical piece (“Want to visit Maine’s children’s museum? You’ll need a kid with you,” April 28). I’m baffled that the Press Herald would publish a column comparing the Children’s Museum’s child-centered safety policy to the current administration’s discriminatory agendas.
The museum — focused on creating a safe, enriching environment for children — has a policy to maintain that environment, and your columnist wants to frame this as an attack on adult autonomy? At best, it’s a massive waste of digital ink; at worst, it’s an irresponsible take.
The columnist believes we’re in a world where adults should be free to do whatever they wish without consideration for the environment or context. Sound familiar? Safety protocols like the museum’s are in place for essential reasons. The museum isn’t restricting adult access to limit freedom; it’s simply trying to create a safe and appropriate space for children, which is its primary mission.
Meanwhile, Maine’s arts and humanities ecosystem is in crisis. Organizations are losing funding, and children’s programs are being cut. That the cultural columnist for Portland’s largest paper would use this moment to pick on the Children’s Museum, which has already been affected by these cuts, seems particularly tone-deaf.
There are countless cultural issues begging for attention. But hey, if we’re all out of ideas, I suppose we can rally around the plight of an unaccompanied adult who wants to roam a children’s museum.
Annie Leahy
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.