My name is Reuben Mahar. I’m an IT professional based in Waldoboro, the former chair of the Waldoboro Communications and Technology Committee and a current member of the town’s Economic Development Committee. Working with broadband committees, town managers, county commissioners and community leaders across Lincoln County, we’ve secured funding and support for a major expansion of fiber-optic broadband.

It’s a big step forward for our communities.

For years, Lincoln County has been known for its strong public safety, thriving businesses and community spirit. But when it came to internet access, much of our region lagged behind. Now, that’s changing — the lights have come to Lincoln County.

Consolidated Communications’ Fidium fiber-optic broadband is rolling out across our towns, lighting the way to the future. For the first time, many residents and businesses will enjoy the latest technology. Fiber isn’t just fast — it’s built to last, ready for the demands of the future.

Reliable connectivity will improve daily life in countless ways. Remote workers will benefit from faster uploads and better video calls. Families will have better access to telehealth and online education. Local businesses will grow, and home values will rise.

Thanks to the Maine Connectivity Authority, Lincoln County government and our town leaders, this expansion is becoming reality. Fidium’s arrival also brings competition, driving better prices and service for everyone.

With fiber lighting the way, Lincoln County isn’t just keeping up — we’re moving forward.

Reuben Mahar

Waldoboro

