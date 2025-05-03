The Portland Hearts of Pine on Sunday will play their first game at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the official home for the expansion USL League One team. The club’s management has invested over $2.5 million in renovations, including a new artificial surface playing field.

The Hearts of Pine is a men’s professional soccer club that competes in USL League One, one of the two third-tier professional leagues in the United States.

The players are paid monthly over a 10-month season, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement. While player salaries are not publicly available, the minimum benefit in 2025 is $2,200 per month ($22,000 annually), which includes salary and the value of housing, health insurance and any guaranteed bonuses the club pays out.

The Hearts of Pine (0-1-2 in USL1, 2-3-2 overall) have played three regular-season games, as well as three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games at Lewiston High and one USL Jaegermeister Cup game. Each of the three games in Lewiston drew about 3,000 fans and featured a lively atmosphere.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect at Fitzpatrick.

Are tickets available for the May 4 home opener?

The game is sold out, though some resale tickets are available on StubHub, the club’s official secondary market.

Will there be single-game tickets available later in the 2025 season?

Yes. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale May 12. The club has sold approximately 4,000 season tickets. The club is projecting that Fitzpatrick Stadium, which now has some permanent midfield chair-back seating, will have a 5,500-seat capacity. Single-game tickets will range from $18 and $20 for general admission to $55 for a prime midfield seat. Some $175 field seats in what is known as the Highrollers Club are also available.

Where can we park at Fitzpatrick Stadium — and how much will it cost?

There is street parking near and around the stadium. The city-owned parking lots closest to Fitzpatrick will charge $15. Hearts of Pine management is encouraging spectators to use the University of Southern Maine parking garage ($4.15 per hour; $16 day pass), which is about a six-minute walk. A USM parking pass good for the Hearts of Pine’s 18 home games is available for $99.

Can we tailgate and cook food in parking lots before the game?

No. Tailgating is not permitted at Fitzpatrick Stadium or in surrounding Portland-owned lots.

As many as eight food trucks will be a staple of the game-day scene. Food will also be served at the permanent concession stand.

Fans are allowed to bring their own food in, provided it fits inside a bag no larger than 12-by 6-by-12 inches. No outside beverages are allowed.

When can I enter Fitzpatrick Stadium?

On May 4, gates will open two hours before the kickoff, so at 4 p.m. For all other home games, gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Will beer and alcohol be sold at Fitzy?

Yes. A variety of draft and canned beer will be available at the Bissell Brothers Beer garden and other locations in the stadium, with the Apres Lounge specializing in hard seltzers and ciders. Alcohol sales end in the 70th minute (mid-second half).

What about security? Will there be metal detection and bag checks?

Yes. Metal detection and bag checks are part of the entry process. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and keep their belongings to a minimum. There is no temporary storage available for items not allowed inside the stadium.

Can I smoke at Fitzpatrick?

No. Fitzpatrick Stadium is a nonsmoking (and tobacco-free) facility. No marijuana smoking or electronic cigarettes, either.

How long does a game take?

About two hours. The running clock counts up to 90 minutes (45 per half). At the end of each half, additional stoppage time will be announced and displayed, typically 3 to 6 minutes. As a result, a half really ends up being closer to 50 minutes, with a 15-minute halftime. There is no overtime in USL League One regular-season games.

Who are those people in the stands banging drums and singing and chanting?

They are a group of fans loyal to one team, generically called supporters’ groups. Dirigo Union, which formed in 2020, supports the Hearts of Pine.

Can I watch the games on TV?

Yes. Sunday’s game is on NESN and ESPN+. NESN is scheduled to broadcast most home games. ESPN+ has all road and home games.

My dog loves soccer. Can I bring him to the game?

Only if your canine is a documented, working service dog. No other animals — including the emotional support variety — are allowed.

For more information, see the Matchday Guide at the club’s website: www.heartsofpine.com.

