MARSHWOOD 1, NOBLE 0: Charlie Hudson pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk, and Michael Sbrizza drove home Tyler Hussey with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to life Marshwood to a 1-0 win over Noble in a Class A South baseball game Saturday in North Berwick.

Noble pitcher Wesley Turnbull also went the distance and allowed only two hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Carl Gregoire had two hits for the Knights (1-3).

Marshwood is 4-1.

FALMOUTH 5, CHEVERUS 3: Jacoby Porter hit a three-run homer and Tyler Simmons followed with a solo shot in the third inning, lifting the Navigators (2-1) to a win over the Stags (1-3) in Falmouth.

Thomas Healey added a double, and Ben Robbins drove in Falmouth’s final run.

Will Baker drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the second inning to give Cheverus the lead. AJ Lauture and Matt Baker each had two hits and an RBI for the Stags.

GARDINER 8, FREEPORT 6: Alexx Roy singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Tigers (3-1) rallied past the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.

Freeport’s Ben Bolduc had two hits and three RBI, including a two-run single that capped a four-run sixth inning and gave the Falcons a 6-5 lead.

Chase Burgess had a two-run double for Gardiner.

SKOWHEGAN 8, BREWER 4: Jason Aubin and Silas Tibbetts had two hits each as the River Hawks (2-2) topped the Witches (2-2) in Madison.

Nathan Wills, Carter Nadeau and Bryson Howard all doubled for Skowhegan. John Johnson earned the win, allowing two runs in four innings.

Blake Littlefield homered as part of a two-hit day for Brewer.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, BONNY EAGLE 3: Ben Morin hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to give the Red Riots (4-0) the lead for good in their win over the Scots (2-2) at Standish.

Morin was also the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out four and walking two over three innings. Kason Lewis retired the final two batters for a save.

Jude Charltray had a double and two RBI for South Portland, which stole six bases. Easton Healy also hit a double and scored twice.

Atticus Dixon was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for Bonny Eagle. Jayden Doughty scored twice and Lucas Klehn drove in two runs.

SANFORD 12, WESTBROOK 2: Brady Adams didn’t allow an earned run over five innings, and Ryan Alexander was 3 for 4 with two RBI as the Spartans (2-1) defeated the Blue Blazes (1-2) in Westbrook.

Connor Girard had two hits for Westbrook.

LAKE REGION 5, YARMOUTH 2: Shane Plummer and Dylan Blair combined on a three-hitter as the Lakers (3-1) defeated the Clippers (1-4) in Naples.

An RBI single by Blair gave Lake Region a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and the Lakers never trailed.

Braydan Wilson had two hits and an RBI for Lake Region.

Iggy McGrath and Bobby Wolff each drove in a run for Yarmouth.

TELSTAR 18, CARRABEC 7: The Rebels scored eight runs in the third inning and seven in the seventh to roll past the Cobras in North Anson.

Connor Deprey homered as part of a four-hit, four-RBI day for Telstar (2-2). Maceo Bartlett added two hits and three RBI.

Logan Caldwell had three hits for Carrabec (1-3).

SOFTBALL

CARRABEC 4, TELSTAR/GOULD 3: The Cobras (4-0) continued their unbeaten start to the season with a walk-off win over the Rebels (1-3) in North Anson.

Jillian Robinson pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and no walks for Carrabec. Adawna Landry got two of Carrabec’s six hits.

Quinn Coolidge recorded two hits for Telstar/Gould.

GIRLS LACROSSE

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 17, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 8: Mia Astrauskas and Phoebe Sartory each scored four goals as the Raiders (3-2) beat the 26ers (0-4) in Gray.

Eden True and Vivian Waldie added three goals apiece, and Grace Audette, Megan Clement and Brailey Sands scored once.

Amelia Foster netted three goals and Hailey Carson had two for Gray-New Gloucester/Poland. Emma MacMahon, Abbie Packard and Sam Poulin each added one.

