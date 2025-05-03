A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on the Maine Turnpike near Arundel on Saturday morning.

In a brief statement issued just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Maine State Police said a tractor-trailer driving northbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 30 — between the Kennebunk and Biddeford exits — had crashed, blocking two lanes of traffic.

WMTW reported that two northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed, with debris also reported in the southbound lanes.

State police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, whether anyone was injured, or when the blocked lanes of traffic would reopen.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link