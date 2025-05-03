This week, the public got a chance to share its frustration with public officials over the cesspool that has become Monument Square. Residents and business owners scolded the council and mayor on the never-ending stream of debauchery. It’s all in full view on a daily basis. Open drug use, public drinking, overdoses, defecation, urination, vandalism and threats directed toward would-be business patrons or folks walking through the square are there for all to see. Some businesses have shut down while another has labeled the chaos an existential threat to his 20-plus-year restaurant.
Those, including myself, doing business on the square have pleaded with the city to remove the benches from the square. Once intended to serve as seating for the entire public, they are now monopolized 24/7 by one segment of the population: the unhoused and often drug addicted. No one outside of this community enjoys the benches. Ever.
Folks await — twice a day — food delivery in the square by two different organizations. For some reason it’s been decided that Monument Square should be ground zero to feed the hungry and disenfranchised. Many have suggested that these food trucks find a new location. That recommendation has been met with pushback while things deteriorate on a weekly basis.
Chris Aceto
Lewiston
